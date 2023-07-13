Russian forces repulse Ukrainian attack in Zaporozhye area — regional governor

MELITOPOL, July 13. /TASS/. Russian forces repulsed a Ukrainian attempt to break through defensive lines in the Zaporozhye area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, acting Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said on Thursday.

"The situation remains stably tense. The enemy attempted to break through the defensive line in the Lugovoye-Maliye Shcherbaki sector in the Vasilyevsky district. Their major efforts are focused on expanding a bridgehead near the settlement of Pyatikhatki. Artillery fire inflicted damage on the enemy. The enemy sustained heavy losses and its attempts to achieve its objectives failed," the regional governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

As the Russian Defense Ministry reported, the Ukrainian army has been making unsuccessful offensive attempts since June 4. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said that the Ukrainian military had lost over 26,000 personnel since it launched its counteroffensive. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Ukrainian troops had failed to achieve success in any of the frontline sectors.