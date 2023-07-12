Russian assault teams engaged in reconnaissance near Antonovka Bridge — top brass

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russian assault teams conducted reconnaissance on the islands near the Antonovka Bridge in the Kherson area over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Wednesday.

"In the Kherson direction, the assault teams of Russian troops continued reconnaissance and search operations on the islands in the area of the Antonovka Bridge," the spokesman said.

In the Kherson direction, Russian forces destroyed about 40 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles and two US-made M777 artillery systems in the past 24 hours, the general reported.