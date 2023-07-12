Paris getting more and more indirectly involved in conflict with Moscow — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. France is getting more and more indirectly involved in a war against Russia by providing weapons to Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to Paris Alexey Meshkov said.

"Obviously, it cannot be said that the entire French society supports this decision because everyone understands that France Is getting more and more involved in a war against Russia, albeit indirectly. Still, it is in no way in line with the interests of French society," the envoy told the Rossiya-24 TV channel, commenting on France’s move to send 50 SCALP long-range cruise missiles to Kiev.

"What the French government did deserves the strongest condemnation," the diplomat stressed.