Russia, Oman to speed up review of intergovernmental commission creation

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russia and Oman intend to speed up the consideration of the issue on creation of a two-sided intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference following the talks with his Omani counterpart Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi on Tuesday.

"Today we discussed the possibility of speeding up the consideration of the issue on creation of an intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation," he said. "Our Omani friends pay special attention to cooperation in the area of food security, energy security. They have respective plans, and we will be glad to facilitate their implementation," Lavrov added.

"After a short period of trade turnover falling due to the coronavirus infection the upward trend resumed as it climbed by more than 45%, and by another over 50% in the first four months of this year," the diplomat noted.

He also said that all aspects of bilateral cooperation were considered during the talks on Tuesday. "We noted a traditionally trust-based political dialogue at top and high levels, and we agreed to continue it," the minister said.