WASHINGTON, July 11. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov called the US State Department's refusal to comment on the Ukrainian side's recognition of responsibility for the attack on the Crimean bridge in October 2022 an example of a clear anti-Russian position.

"The State Department has always refused to discuss this issue. This time, on July 10, its Spokesperson referred to the lack of information in the US State Department on this matter. This is a textbook example of a blatant anti-Russian position, where the truth is not worth a penny. All the efforts are focused on inflicting the maximum damage on Russia's prestige and authority in an attempt to guarantee a strategic defeat of our country," he said.

Earlier, the Ukrainian authorities admitted their responsibility for the terrorist attack on the bridge in October 2022 - Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar wrote on her Telegram channel, summarizing the results of 500 days of the conflict: "273 days since the first strike was delivered on the Crimean bridge to disrupt Russian logistics."

The Kiev regime's responsibility for the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge last fall was also indirectly confirmed by Head of the Ukrainian Security Service Vasily Malyuk on May 27. He said that "certain measures" were taken to disrupt Russian logistics.