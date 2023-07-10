Lavrov, GCC Secretary discuss joint projects — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi discussed the prospects for building industrial cooperation as well as the implementation of joint projects in Russia and in GCC member-states, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"Significant attention was paid to the prospects of developing trade-economic and investment interaction between Russia and monarchies of the Arabian Peninsula. Mutual interest was expressed in building up industrial cooperation and implementing joint projects in Russia and in GCC member-states," the ministry said after the meeting between the parties on the sidelines of the sixth round of the Russia - Gulf Cooperation Council strategic dialogue.