Joint statement passed following Russia-GCC strategic dialogue meeting — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russia and the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have adopted a joint statement and a joint action plan for 2023-2028 following their meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"Following today's meeting, a joint statement and a joint plan of action for Russia and the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf for 2023-2028 were adopted. These documents will be in the public domain," the top diplomat told a news conference after the sixth round of the Russia-GCC strategic dialogue.

"On the whole, we consider the strategic dialogue a good way to give additional impetus to our business cooperation, strengthen bilateral political coordination and, of course, our multilateral relations in the interests of establishing stability and good-neighborliness in that region," Lavrov said.

The GCC is a regional organization bringing together six countries: Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Saudi Arabia. It was established in 1981. The main goals of the organization are political coordination and economic integration between the member states, as well as interaction to ensure regional security and defense in the Persian Gulf. The first meeting of the Russia-GCC strategic dialogue, initiated in 2016, was held in the Saudi capital in 2017.