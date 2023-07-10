Russia remains open for cooperation - PM

YEKATERINBURG, July 10. /TASS/. Russia is ready to continue developing economic cooperation with other countries, including in the technology sphere, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the plenary session of the Innoprom international industrial exhibition.

"I am happy to welcome colleagues from all friendly countries at the Innoprom. I know companies from regions of the Middle East, Africa, Central and Southeast Asia are present here. Russia is open for cooperation. President [of Russia] Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin reiterated that. We are ready to develop partner relations in the sphere of industry, technologies and innovations," Mishustin stressed.

Over a thousand companies from more than 35 countries are present at the Innoprom exhibition this year, the Prime Minister noted. All of them are at the venue "to establish direct communications and negotiate mutually beneficial contracts," he added.