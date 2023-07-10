Kiev gives up tactic of attacks by large forces in counteroffensive, says DPR head

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has switched from the tactic of attacks by large forces to operations by small groups in its counteroffensive, acting DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic) Head Denis Pushilin said on Monday.

"The enemy no longer throws such large forces into battle as was the case at the beginning of the counteroffensive and tries to use small groups. But our units are ready for that and cope with their objectives quite successfully," the acting DPR head said in a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 television channel.

As the Russian Defense Ministry reported, Ukrainian troops have been making unsuccessful offensive attempts since June 4. Russia’s Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said on June 22 that the Ukrainian army’s manpower losses exceeded 13,000 since the launch of Kiev’s counteroffensive. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that the Ukrainian military had failed to achieve success in any of the frontline sectors.