Donbass frontline situation under full control, says DPR head

DONETSK, July 10. /TASS/. The frontline situation in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) remains tense but under full control, acting DPR Head Denis Pushilin said on Monday.

"The situation along the entire frontline remains tense but is fully controlled. In the south Donetsk and Ugledar directions, the situation has not undergone any significant changes, the enemy continues attempts to capture our positions but these attempts are unsuccessful and, on the contrary, our guys have improved their positions," the acting DPR head said in a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 television channel.

In the Maryinka direction, the situation also has not undergone any substantial changes, Pushilin said.

"Fighting continues, artillery and aircraft are engaged," the acting DPR head said.