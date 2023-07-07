Kremlin allows that Putin-Erdogan tete-a-tete possible in near future

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. A one-on-one meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may be scheduled in the near future, but its exact dates have not been determined as of yet, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"As concerns upcoming contacts between Putin and Erdogan, I should say that we do not rule out such a meeting in the foreseeable future," Peskov said, speaking at his daily news briefing. "We will inform you as soon as the date of such a meeting has been determined."

Peskov also pointed out that Putin and Erdogan are in regular contact and, "they have repeatedly mentioned holding a personal meeting" during their talks.

Erdogan is scheduled to meet later today with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Istanbul.

Turkey’s Hurriyet newspaper reported earlier on Friday that, at today’s meeting, Erdogan will once again offer Zelensky his services as a mediator for reaching a peace settlement between Moscow and Kiev. The agenda will also include an exchange of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine. The two leaders are also expected to discuss a further extension of the Black Sea Initiative grain deal, the latest prolongation of which is due to expire on July 17.

Turkish television channel A Haber reported on Friday that Erdogan was likely to meet with Putin after holding talks with Zelensky.