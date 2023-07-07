Kremlin to keep close eye on outcome of talks between Ukrainian, Turkish presidents

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The Russian authorities will be paying close attention to how the talks between Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan turn out, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Of course, we will keep a very close eye on the outcome of the negotiations," he said. "It will certainly be interesting for us to know what Mr. Erdogan and Mr. Zelensky will talk about. It’s important," Peskov added.

He pointed out that Moscow maintained constructive relations and partnership with Ankara, highly appreciated it and could see reciprocity from Turkey. The Kremlin spokesman noted that Erdogan had repeatedly "made great efforts to resolve various issues related to the Ukrainian conflict and acted as a mediator." "Our president highly appreciates this," Peskov said.

The Turkish and Ukrainian presidents will hold talks in Istanbul on Friday. They are expected to focus on the prospects for resolving the Ukrainian crisis and extending the grain export deal that expires on July 17.