Outnumbered Russian assault troops wipe out Ukrainian unit, take prisoners — top brass

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Six members of an assault brigade attached to Russia’s Central Military District eliminated a Ukrainian unit and took five Ukrainian fighters prisoner despite being outnumbered by the enemy, the Russian Defense Ministry told TASS on Friday.

"The enlisted assault brigade troops were executing a combat mission to reach the positions of motorized riflemen under enemy fire and deliver munitions and anti-tank systems. In the process, the assault troops encountered a superior-sized unit of Ukrainian nationalists, defending a stronghold. <…> By adroitly using available weapons and shifting locations, the Russian soldiers managed to mask their true troop strength from the adversary and then proceeded to eliminate the bulk of enemy fighters. They captured five fighters and took them to their home base," the Defense Ministry said.

Footage of the Russian troops capturing the Ukrainian stronghold was released on Friday by the Defense Ministry, which explained that the Ukrainian fighters were initially ordered to surrender, but after they refused, the Russian assault troops opened fire on them.

For his role in eliminating the larger-numbered enemy Ukrainian forces and capturing their stronghold, the assault unit’s commander was decorated with the "Order of Courage" and his team members were awarded medals "For Valor.".