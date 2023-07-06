Germany, Japan’s ambitions for permanent Security Council seat groundless — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Berlin and Tokyo’s ambitions to secure a permanent seat in the UN Security Council appear to be absolutely groundless, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Thursday.

"Increasing the number of the already over-represented Western nations in the UN Security Council will not make it more democratic and will not bring us closer to creating a more fair system of international affairs," she said during a briefing. "In particular, German and Japanese ambitions to get a permanent seat in this body appear to be absolutely groundless."

The diplomat pointed out that Moscow favors making the UN Security Council more representative in nature by inviting developing nations of Africa, Asia and Latin America who "put forward a justified claim for a more active role in global affairs."

"We single out India and Brazil, who appear to be natural candidates for a permanent UN Security Council seat, if a decision is made to expand membership in both categories," Zakharova added.

She noted that Russia consistently drew attention to the "need to fix the historical injustice" regarding th African continent,.

"It means that a decision to nominate this or that African contender for a UN Security Council seat should be worked out within the framework of the African Union, with due attention paid to opinions of all countries on the continent," she said.