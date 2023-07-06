Kiev's deals with other countries not to change outcome of special op — Kremlin

МOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Any agreements that the Kiev regime makes with other countries to secure military aid will not have an impact on the outcome of the special military operation and the situation on the frontline today confirms this, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"In principle, all these discussions and the results of these discussions are not capable of influencing the outcome of the special military operation in any way. And the current situation on the frontline confirms this more than vividly," the Kremlin official said, commenting on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s intention to discuss military support with his Bulgarian colleagues.

Overall, the Kremlin is not surprised by these talks. "The Kiev regime is doing its utmost to drag as many countries as possible virtually directly into this conflict. Many countries are already in this conflict up to their ears, both directly and indirectly. It is clear that they will also discuss this subject with the Bulgarians," Peskov noted.