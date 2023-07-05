NEW YORK, July 5. /TASS/. The US’ Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is unlikely to make Kiev promise not to use US-made weapons to attack Russia outside of the special operation area, because it underestimates the influence of radical groups within the Ukrainian state, Newsweek reported Wednesday, citing a source in the Polish government.

"In my humble opinion, the CIA fails to understand the nature of the Ukrainian state and the reckless factions that exist there," a high-ranking Polish government representative who preferred to remain anonymous told Newsweek. He added that it would be almost impossible to convince Kiev to comply with an unspoken agreement to "keep the war limited."

Commenting on these statements, a high-ranking US military intelligence officer said that the CIA’s efforts to force Kiev to comply with these agreements could hardly be called a failure. At the same time, sabotage and attacks on Russian territory outside of the special operation area have complicated things and may lead to "disastrous consequences."

The US intelligence community representative explained that Kiev authorities agreed to "to obey certain invisible lines" in exchange for the US’ promise to ship more modern and long-range weapons in 2022. According to the intelligence officer, the CIA made clandestine diplomatic efforts to obtain a promise from Kiev not to use US-made weapons for attacks on Russian territory outside of the special military operation area.