Russian diplomat brands drone attack as act of terror by Kiev regime

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. An attempted drone attack on civilian infrastructure facilities is yet another act of terrorism on the part of the Kiev regime, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"An attempt by the Kiev regime to attack an area where civilian infrastructure facilities are located, including an airport which, by the way, also receives foreign flights is yet another terrorist attack," she noted.

"The global community should realize that the US, the UK, France - permanent members of the UN Security Council - are financing a terrorist regime," Zakharova stressed.

As Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said earlier, on Tuesday morning, the capital was attacked by several drones with all of them downed by air defense systems. There were no casualties. For security reasons, some incoming flights to Vnukovo Airport were redirected to other airports.