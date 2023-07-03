Program of Russia-Africa Forum to include over 30 sessions, events

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The program of the Russia-Africa Forum will encompass more than 30 panel sessions and thematic events on the most important issues pertaining to interaction between Russia and African countries, the Roscongress Foundation press office said in a statement.

The events will be aimed at comprehensively bolstering Russian-African cooperation and are intended to determine the overall, long-term development trajectory of Russian-African ties, the statement said.

"It is clear that, in the emerging architecture of a multipolar world, African countries will play an increasingly important role. The bolstering of ties between Russia and Africa in the field of security and stable economic and humanitarian development will lay the foundation for establishing powerful, prosperous and safe regions in the new reality," the press office quoted Russian Presidential Aide Anton Kobyakov as saying; Kobyakov also serves as executive secretary of the steering committee for organizing and holding Russia-Africa events.

The Roscongress Foundation noted that the forum’s business program consists of four large thematic blocks encompassing all areas of cooperation between Russia and the African continent: The New Global Economy, Integrated Security and Sovereign Development, Cooperation in Science and Technology and The Humanitarian and Social Sphere: Working Together for a New Quality of Life.

Additionally, a media forum; a meeting among university rectors; a roundtable of top Russian and African auditing bodies; events pertaining to the youth program; sessions of a forum on the creative industries; a forum on the "Healthy Society"; and a session on cooperation between Russian and African state agencies and enterprises in the precious metals industry; as well as many other events, will be held on the sidelines of the summit.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum is slated for July 27-28 in St. Petersburg. The first such event was held in Sochi on October 22-24, 2019 under the slogan "For peace, security and development."