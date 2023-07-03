There is not much hope for implementing grain deal agreements — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. There is not much hope for the implementation of the grain deal agreements before the end of its validity period, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"So far, we see that this part of the agreements has not yet been fulfilled. There is still some time before the expiration of the term (of the grain deal - TASS), but there isn’t much hope," he said.

Peskov has not yet commented on the information from the Financial Times newspaper, which, citing sources, said that the European Union is considering allowing Russian Agricultural Bank to create a subsidiary that can be connected to the international SWIFT system for settlements in the grain deal. "No, so far we have nothing to report on the implementation of that part of the agreements that concerned the Russian side," he said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday Russia currently sees no reasons that would support extending the grain deal. "I don't see what arguments those who would like to continue this Black Sea initiative have, because, as I said, it has long become commercial in terms of Ukrainian grain," he said.

On July 22, 2022, a package of documents on the supply of food and fertilizers to the international market was signed in Istanbul. Initially, the agreements were concluded for 120 days, in November of last year they were extended for the same period. On March 18, 2023, Russia announced a 60-day extension of the deal, warning that this would be enough time to evaluate the implementation of the memorandum signed with the UN. On May 17, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the grain deal had been extended for two months starting May 18.