Situation in Ukraine reflects confrontation between West and rest of world — Medvedev

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The situation in Ukraine is not a mere regional conflict but a total confrontation between the collective West and the rest of the world, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev wrote in an article for the Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily on Sunday.

"What is currently going on in Ukraine and in Donbass is not a mere regional conflict but something absolutely different. It is a total confrontation between the collective West and the rest of the world," he noted.

According to Medvedev, this confrontation stems from the "diametrically opposed views on the further development of humankind." Western countries, which "are reluctant to admit that the world has changed radically and to lose their dominance," are, in his words, on the one side. "The hybrid ware they are waging on us is their last chance to maintain the advantageous for them status quo, to keep their weakened power and influence," he explained.

Russia, along with the "global East and South," are on the other side. Their population accounts for nearly two thirds of humankind, he pointed out. "These are countries which continue to gain momentum, gradually overcoming economic and political aftermath of the colonial past. They stand for equal development of all states. Without senior and minor partners, without the cynical division into historically developed and underdeveloped countries. Into ‘true democracies’ and ‘authoritarian regime,’ naturally, from the West’s point of view," he stressed.