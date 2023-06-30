Moscow not hiding names of children Russia removed from hostilities area — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Moscow isn’t hiding the names of the children that Russia removed from the area of hostilities and some of them have been given to their relatives, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"I can only confirm what our president has repeatedly stated: All the children that are now on Russian territory, they are all known, nobody is hiding their names. Nobody is hiding the coordinates of where they are. And if these children have parents or direct relatives, they have every right to take these children away, which is already being done and has been done more than once. Several dozen children returned to their relatives when they showed up," he said in an online news conference.

Lavrov said that these children ended up in Russia because they had been held in orphanages without any relatives nearby.

"We did evacuate the orphanages together with the staff and educators from the combat zone, and we do not hide this. And our Western colleagues probably shouldn't blow things out of proportion," he said.

Lavrov suggested that Europeans pay attention to what is happening to Ukrainian children in Europe and to the clearly racist nature of the Kiev regime.

"We receive many appeals from Ukrainian citizens, who have gone to Europe as refugees, that their children have been forcibly removed from them by child services," the minister said. "Our Western partners can’t pretend forever that the Kiev regime is impeccable. The Kiev regime has a clearly racist, Nazi character. It’s a regime that publicly, through the mouths of its president, its ministers, its other officials, declares its goal to destroy Russians legally and physically. Has any European democratic official ever paid attention to this? No.".