MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The West doesn’t have to be concerned about Russia’s national interests with regard to the June 24 mutiny attempt because trials always make Russia stronger, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told an online briefing on Friday.

The top diplomat also spoke about Ukraine, war crimes, the lack of prospects for the extension of the grain deal and the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On stability in Russia

Russia does not have to explain to anyone that the country is not in any kind of turmoil after the attempted mutiny. "If someone in the West has doubts, that’s their problem."

"Trials have always made <...> Russia stronger. It will be the same this time, too. Moreover, we can see that the process has already begun." "Thank you for being concerned about our national interests but you don’t have to be," the foreign minister said in response to a question from a Reuters reporter.

On Wagner PMC

The presence of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) in Africa is directly regulated by contracts between African nations and Wagner. As for the future of these agreements, "it is up to the governments of the respective countries to decide how interested they are in maintaining this form of cooperation to ensure the security of government institutions."

On ICC warant

The West forced the International Criminal Court’s prosecutor to issue an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova in circumvention of all rules and procedures. "The immunity of heads of state is guaranteed by international law." ICC decisions are binding to neither Russia nor many other countries.

On war crimes

The West is unable to back up its accusations that Moscow is committing war crimes and violating international humanitarian law. International organizations, including the UN, prepare their reports based on information from Ukrainian officials. However, they don’t communicate with residents from Russian-controlled areas along the line of contact.

Moscow does not withhold the names of the children who have been evacuated from the combat zone. Dozens of children have reunited with their family members as soon as they showed up. Russia will continue to seek the truth in terms of children’s rights in Ukraine based on its investigation.

On grain deal

Russia will ensure the supply of a similar or larger amount of grain to the poorest countries for free if the grain deal ceases to exist. Russia currently sees no reason to extend the grain deal because it has long become commercial in nature as far as Ukrainian grain goes. A document issued by the UK and the US, which claims that Russian agricultural goods do not fall under sanctions, is "false."

On military operation in Ukraine

The West argues that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s ten-point "peace formula" is the only basis for negotiations. The main thing is what Zelensky’s plan says about Russia, including a tribunal and reparations. "This is what the West means when it talks about the need for negotiations and a peaceful solution."

On West

The West’s goals are to stop Russia and China from strengthening the ranks of like-minded nations, obstruct the expansion of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa - TASS) group and the rise in its global authority, and undermine integrative processes across Eurasia, particularly within the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Moscow sees no need to maintain diplomatic contact with Europe and the US at the level that existed "before the West declared war through the hands of the Nazi Ukrainian regime."

On UN activities

Russia is aware of numerous violations of an article prohibiting the UN Secretariat from receiving instructions from any government. However, the global majority "does not want to live by Western rules but stands for universal rules of international law."

The goal of ensuring the implementation of all principles of the UN Charter, which Russian has set itself, is shared by most countries. Russia will work to promptly expand the UN Security Council by including Asian, African and Latin American nations.

On Russia’s relations with African countries

Final preparations are underway for the second Russia-Africa Summit. More than half of the participating countries will be represented at the highest level. A major declaration is being prepared on plans for cooperation between Russia and African nations for the next several years.