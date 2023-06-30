Lavrov doubts West looking into Bucha incident, with no data available

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov doubted on Friday that the West is conducting any probe into the Bucha incident, even though he has been regularly reminding UN chief Antonio Guterres of the need to clarify the situation.

"So far, it’s been no use to wait for our Western counterparts or the UN Secretariat <…> to give an honest assessment of the situation or conduct any unbiased probe, despite all the demands," Lavrov told an online briefing.

The Russian foreign minister recalled that it was the Bucha incident that prompted one of the latest rounds of anti-Russian sanctions as well as "hysteria in the Western camp." "[The incident] in Bucha came three days after we withdrew our troops from there in the hope that Ukraine would adhere to the Istanbul agreements," Lavrov said. "And three days later, we were shown dozens of bodies. Not hidden anywhere but lying in the central street," he added.

"Ever since, we have been asking for the names of those people, let alone to get a glimpse of the course of the investigation, if any is being conducted," the diplomat concluded.

On April 3, the Russian Defense Ministry denied the Kiev regime’s allegations of civilian killings in Bucha, in the Kiev Region. The ministry said that the Russian Armed Forces had completely pulled out of Bucha before March 30, but the so-called evidence of crimes did not surface until the fourth day, when officers of the Ukrainian Security Service arrived in the city. Lavrov earlier described the situation in Bucha as "a fake attack."