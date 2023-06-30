Russian forces never attack civil facilities in Ukraine, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The Russian army never takes aim at civil facilities in Ukraine and all of its strikes are directed to destroy military infrastructure, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told an online briefing on Friday.

"Let me repeat again: our army never specially chooses civil facilities as targets and never fires just for nothing and all strikes target military infrastructure sites," Russia’s top diplomat said.

The Ukrainian military also deployed heavy military equipment in the courtyards of residential buildings and on the premises of various civil infrastructure facilities on numerous occasions, Lavrov recalled.

The Ukrainian side primarily aims to destroy solely civil facilities, the Russian foreign minister said.

"If Bulgaria as a friend of the current [Kiev] regime has any information on what military facilities Ukraine struck on Russian territory in order to at least somehow justify what they are doing by shelling residential areas, I would very much appreciate that," Lavrov added, addressing a Bulgarian journalist who asked a question.