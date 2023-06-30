Repelled Ukrainian attack on Berdyansk presumably used Storm Shadow missiles — politician

MELITOPOL, June 30. /TASS/. In an attempted attack Friday morning, Ukrainian forces targeted the seaside city of Berdyansk, Zaporozhye Region, presumably firing UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles, said Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Stand With Russian movement.

"According to preliminary information, this morning fighters from the Ukrainian armed forces attempted to carry out an attack [on Berdyansk] with Storm Shadow missiles," he wrote on Telegram.

Rogov added that Russian air defenses successfully repelled the Ukrainian missile attack.

Earlier on Friday, Zaporozhye Region emergency services reported that a series of explosions rocked Berdyansk at about 8:00 a.m. local time (5:00 a.m. GMT). According to preliminary reports, Russian air defenses were activated.