BUENOS AIRES, June 29. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Argentina Dmitry Feoktistov has called on the world community to spare no effort to prevent Ukraine’s attacks on key civilian infrastructure facilities, including the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

"We call on the world community to strongly condemn the Ukrainian authorities’ criminal actions, which pose a serious threat to regional and global security. Abetting them will do no good. The most important thing is to prevent the recurrence of the Kakhovka Hydropower Plant disaster scenario against the Zaporozhye NPP, which is regularly shelled by Ukrainians," he wrote in an article that was published by the Noticias Urbanas internet portal.

He noted that after the Kakhovka HPP collapse, Ukraine and Western countries supporting it immediately accused Russia of committing an act of sabotage but the only evidence they cited were "data of dubious origin." "After the anti-Russian propagandists were caught lying about the explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines, Russia’s attacks on the Crimean Bridge, the Zaporozhye NPP, and the Moscow Kremlin, only hardcore Russophobes can believe such accusations," he pointed out.

He stressed that after the Kakhovka HPP collapse Russia did it utmost to evacuate people. "We had to act amid non-stopping provocations by the Kiev regime which made it difficult to ensure security of local residents and representatives of international humanitarian missions. Bearing this in mind, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the International Organization for Migration should address its complains that Russia is allegedly putting obstacles for the access to the affected areas in the Kherson Region to the Ukrainian side," he added.