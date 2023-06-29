Russian embassy says visit to Kramatorsk by Colombian nationals was reckless

BUENOS AIRES, June 29. /TASS/. It was imprudent of three Colombian nationals to visit Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), where they were wounded as a result of a rocket strike, the Russian embassy in Colombia said on Wednesday.

"We are glad that this reckless visit has not turned an irreparable tragedy for the Colombian nationals who received light wounds," it wrote on its Twitter account.

The embassy recommended Colombian citizens "to refrain from visiting territories in the zone of combat operations."

Earlier in the day, Colombian President Gustavo Petro instructed the country’s foreign ministry to express protest to Russia after three Colombian nationals were wounded as a result of a strike on Kramatorsk. According to the Infobae news portal, former adviser to the Colombian president Sergio Jaramillo, writer Hector Abad, and journalist Catalina Gomez went to Kramatorsk after a book fair in Kiev.

In response to Kiev’s accusations of the deaths of civilians after Russia’s rocket strike on Kramatorsk, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Russia never targets civilian infrastructure.