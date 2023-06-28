Outcome of Ukrainian conflict can’t be determined without Russia — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Any efforts to determine the outcome of the conflict in Ukraine are doomed to fail if they don’t involve Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday in comments on Kiev’s proposal to hold a so-called global peace summit.

"Any efforts to determine the outcome of the conflict in Ukraine if they don’t involve Russia, as everyone understands perfectly well, are doomed to fail," she said at a news conference.

According to Zakharova, the West is busy trying to convince the countries of the global South to participate in the summit, where Russia won’t be represented, and that "allegedly aims to find a solution to the Ukrainian conflict." The diplomat said it didn’t make sense that the West, while accusing Russia of being involved in the conflict, is appealing to the Kiev regime and other countries when it comes to matters of peace.

"They believe that peace can be established, given the situation, only if they get together and ritually discuss something or invite countries that in principle have nothing to do with this subject, but can support them morally and informationally, and this will pave the way for peace amid endless arms supplies," said the diplomat.

According to Zakharova, the only goal of this meeting is to promote the absolutely false "peace formula" of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and is "an attempt to convince the entire world that it has no alternative." The diplomat also said that the Russian Federation had repeatedly explained that the formula had nothing to do with peace and was instead a set of ultimatums for Russia.