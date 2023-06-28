Lukashenko could contribute to Ukrainian settlement if Kiev wanted it — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko could contribute significantly to the Ukrainian settlement, should Kiev desire that, as he is an outstanding diplomat, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing Wednesday.

"Without any doubt, Alexander Lukashenko is on outstanding statesman, a skilled politician, a diplomat, a man who can swiftly resolve many most difficult problems, non-trivial tasks; of course, he could make a significant contribution to achievement of peace agreements, but only if the Kiev regime wanted it," the diplomat said, commenting on Ukrainian National Defense and Security Council Secretary Alexey Danilov’s words that he does not rule out Lukashenko’s participation in the peace talks.

Zakharova noted that Kiev "does not actually want that."

The spokeswoman noted that the recognition of Lukashenko’s role is based on his deeds. She noted how, on Lukashenko’s orders, all conditions were created for the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations on the Belarusian platform, which resulted in the Minsk Agreements.

"Not to mention the hospitality and assistance in organization of the hours-long marathon itself, when the famous Complex of Measures was signed in February of 2015," Zakharova noted. "Belarus and the president himself have repeatedly displayed both hospitality and a true efficient mediation, good will and aspiration for global peace, and aided everyone who required it to achieve it. All this happened repeatedly, all this is backed by deeds."