No serious proposals for Ukrainian settlement heard from West — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The Western countries have not made any serious proposals for a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine yet, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on TV Channel One on Wednesday.

Moscow has always emphasized that it is ready to consider any proposals that are serious in nature.

"We have not seen any ideas of this kind so far," Lavrov said. "To a large extent, there have been only speculations about [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky's plan; now they want to convene some 'peace forum' without Russia's participation."

Lavrov went on to say that the West had "invited several Third World countries to an international meeting on Ukraine in Copenhagen on June 24, to which Russia was not invited, and tried to brainwash them trying to secure their support for the 'Zelensky formula’."

"I heard that some unscrupulous techniques were employed there. In response to sober objections Zelensky's plan was unrealistic because it meant capitulation, there followed this kind of response: 'You do not have to support the whole plan. There are also points that do not concern the war. They address such issues as food, energy security and nuclear security. So don’t you worry, may the countries of Africa, Latin America and Asia select one point each.’ It's a very crafty approach; to persuade partners to pick out something that is not odious and constitutes a banal truth - such as the need to strengthen the food and energy security - and then say: ‘Just sign it here. Then we will do the rest ourselves," Lavrov said.

Russia has never refused to negotiate, he pointed out: "Those who refuse to negotiate, including the West and Ukraine, should understand that the longer they keep delaying the peace process, the harder it will be to come to terms.".