Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian army’s fuel supplies by precision weapons — top brass

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces struck the Ukrainian oil refining and fuel storage sites used for supplying Kiev’s forces in Donbass over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Wednesday.

"The Russian Aerospace Forces delivered strikes by precision weapons against the oil refining and fuel storage sites used for supplying Ukrainian troops in Donbass. All the designated targets were destroyed. The goal of the strike was achieved," the spokesman said.

Ukraine’s military continues attempts to advance in three directions

Ukrainian troops continue attempts to advance in three directions, Konashenkov said.

"During the last 24-hour period, Ukrainian armed formations continued offensive attempts in the Donetsk, south Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy over 30 Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian subversive group and over 30 enemy troops in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, assault and army aircraft and artillery of the western battlegroup inflicted damage on the Ukrainian army’s manpower and equipment in areas near the settlements of Sinkovka, Kislovka and Timkovka in the Kharkov Region and Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic. In addition, a Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group was eliminated near the settlement of Timkovka in the Kharkov Region," the spokesman said.

The enemy’s losses amounted to over 30 Ukrainian personnel and three motor vehicles in that direction in the past 24 hours, the general reported.

Russian forces eliminate 115 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area

Russian forces repelled two Ukrainian attacks and eliminated about 115 enemy troops in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, two enemy attacks were repelled by skilled and well-coordinated actions of units from the battlegroup Center in areas near the settlements of Kuzmino in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Operational/tactical aircraft strikes and artillery fire inflicted damage on units of the Ukrainian army’s 21st, 42nd, 63rd and 67th mechanized brigades and the Ukrainian National Guard’s 15th regiment in areas near the settlements of Chervonaya Dibrova and Nevskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Yampolovka, Terny and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

In the area of the Serebryansky forest, the activity of two Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups was thwarted. In all, as many as 115 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, three pickup trucks, a Grad multiple rocket launcher, an Akatsiya motorized artillery system and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in the Krasny Liman direction in the past 24 hours, the general reported.

Russian forces repel five Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces successfully repelled five Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, five enemy attacks were successfully repulsed by units of the southern battlegroup in their active defense in areas near the settlements of Artyomovsk, Pervomaiskoye, Petrovskoye and Vesyoloye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Operational/tactical and army aircraft strikes, artillery and heavy flamethrower fires destroyed over 240 Ukrainian personnel," the spokesman said.

During the battles, Russian forces also destroyed two Ukrainian armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks and a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery gun, the general reported.

Russian forces repel two Ukrainian attacks at Vremevka bulge in DPR

Russian forces repelled two Ukrainian attacks at the Vremevka bulge in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"At the Vremevka bulge in the south Donetsk direction, two enemy attacks involving a motorized infantry company each were repelled near the settlement of Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic in the past 24 hours by courageous actions of units, aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems from the battlegroup East," the spokesman said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian army’s command staff in Kramatorsk

Russian forces struck the deployment site of the Ukrainian army’s command staff in Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"The temporary deployment site of the command staff of the Ukrainian army’s 56th motorized infantry brigade was struck in the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic. In areas near the settlements of Predtecheno and Vesyoloye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the command/observation posts of battalions from the Ukrainian army’s 63rd mechanized and 10th mountain assault brigades were destroyed. In the area of the settlement of Novopavlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a rocket ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 47th artillery brigade was destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian forces eliminate 235 Ukrainian troops in south Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

Russian forces eliminated roughly 235 Ukrainian troops in the south Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"The enemy’s total losses in those directions in the past 24 hours amounted to 235 Ukrainian personnel, two tanks, three armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles and also D-20 and Msta-B howitzers," the spokesman said.

In the area of Marfopol in the Zaporozhye Region, the activity of a Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group was thwarted, the general reported.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian army reserves in Zaporozhye Region

Russian forces struck Ukrainian army reserves in the Zaporozhye Region over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, Russian forces kept delivering air, missile and artillery strikes against amassed enemy reserves in areas near the settlements of Orekhov, Malaya Tokmachka, Novodanilovka and Yablonevoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy 50 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area over past day

Russian forces destroyed about 50 Ukrainian troops in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"As many as 50 Ukrainian personnel, three motor vehicles and Msta-B, D-20 and D-30 howitzers were destroyed in that [Kherson] direction in the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.

Russian air defenses intercept three Storm Shadow missiles

Russian air defense forces intercepted three Storm Shadow long-range missiles and six HIMARS rockets and shot down eight Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities intercepted three Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles and six rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian air defense systems destroyed eight Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Opytnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Karmazinovka, Privolye, Ploshchanka and Oborotnovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Balochki and Peremozhnoye in the Zaporozhye Region, the general reported.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck 93 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 134 areas, the general reported.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 444 Ukrainian warplanes, 240 helicopters, 4,812 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 surface-to-air missile systems, 10,395 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,132 multiple rocket launchers, 5,254 field artillery guns and mortars and 11,256 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.