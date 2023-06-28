West derives no conclusions from unsuccessful Ukrainian offensive — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The Western countries do not draw conclusions from the Ukrainian army’s failed attempted offensive and think that they can turn the situation in their favor by supplying more weapons, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Wednesday.

"Apparently, the West doesn't draw any conclusions from the unsuccessful attempt of the Ukrainian offensive and believes that they can turn the situation in their favor by continuing to beef up Ukraine’s military muscle," she said.

Zakharova pointed to recent statements by Western politicians in this regard.

"According to the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell, the EU will approve an expansion of military assistance to Ukraine by 3.5 billion euros. Australia has followed with a statement that it will provide Kiev with 70 pieces of military equipment and 105-millimeter artillery ammunition. The US has announced a new military assistance package of $500 million," Zakharova said.

She stressed that further Western arms supplies to Kiev merely lead to an escalation of the conflict. "More supplies of weapons to Ukraine will only result in an escalation of the armed conflict. These are irresponsible steps. Such actions result in heavy casualties, including civilian ones in the region," Zakharova said.