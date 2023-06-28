Lavrov to give briefing about current international agenda on June 30 — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will deliver a briefing on current international issues, including the situation in Ukraine, on June 30, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to hold a briefing on that day (on June 30 - TASS)," she said, "Many topics are on the agenda: the situation in Ukraine, the humanitarian issue, and, of course, the current international agenda."

Zakharova added that on June 30, the top Russian diplomat is also scheduled to take part in the unveiling of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) Center for Public Diplomacy. Representatives from member countries, observers, and SCO dialogue partners have all been invited to take part in the event.

"The Center is aimed to contribute to the realization of Russia’s foreign policy towards strengthening the SCO, as well as deepening friendship, mutual understanding, mutual respect and cultural and civilizational diversity between the people united by the SCO platform," the diplomat pointed out. According to her, the Center will establish "horizontal" ties between similar structures acting in China, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.