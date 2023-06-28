West’s plot to weaken Russia through situation in Ukraine doomed to fail — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The West’s plot to weaken Russia by supporting Ukraine in the conflict is doomed to failure, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"They (Western countries) are obsessed with preventing the formation of a democratic world order, of a multipolar world order, and are clinging to any opportunity to defend their hegemony. Of course, they see in Ukraine, first of all, a tool to prevent the emergence of a multipolar world, in this case, by preventing Russia from getting stronger," the top Russian diplomat told Channel One’s "The Big Game" program, according to a snippet released on Wednesday. "It is clear that this plot is doomed to failure," he pointed out.

According to Lavrov, the Americans have been too vehement in their denials about having nothing to do with the June 24 mutiny in Russia, while "the Europeans were much more explicit about their interests in this particular situation." For example, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the main conclusion he drew from what happened in Russia was confirmation of the fact that the EU had to continue arming Ukraine to "finish off" Russia.

Lavrov also pointed to the remarks of French President Emmanuel Macron, who said that the incident allegedly showed the fragility and weakness of both Russia and the Russian army, which justified the West’s course of supporting Ukraine. "We can argue about the reasons for such a position publicly, so that the whole world knows where we stand," the top diplomat said, "I probably agree with those experts who see fears for the future of nuclear weapons as one of the reasons [for such a position]. This is probably <…> always a concern in those situations when [the nuclear powers] are up to something worrying."