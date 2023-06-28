Russia-Belarus Union State becoming real center of power — Belarusian senator

UFA, June 28. /TASS/. The Russia-Belarus Union State is only becoming stronger under intense pressure from the West, said Natalya Kochanova, speaker of the Council of the Republic (upper house, or senate) of the National Assembly of Belarus, speaking at the plenary session of the 10th Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia.

"In spite of the attempts by the United States and the so-called collective West to destroy the sovereignty and independence of our countries by any means, to break the ties of brotherhood between our peoples, we are only getting stronger and our union is also getting stronger," said the senior Belarusian lawmaker.

She stated that, "the practice of abusing the political bully pulpit to demonize our countries has shoved constructive dialogue to the sidelines; we are witnessing a process of total civilizational segregation taking place."

Kochanova emphasized that, "today the Union State of Belarus and Russia is a real center of power, with which everyone must reckon, even if that runs counter to their own strategic ambitions."