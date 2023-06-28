Number of Russian diplomats in Moldova justified, says Foreign Ministry spokeswoman

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The current number of diplomatic staff posted to the Russian embassy in Moldova is absolutely justified as Moscow intends to develop ties with the country, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Commenting on calls by Chisinau to reduce the Russian diplomatic presence in the country, the spokeswoman said: "The Russian side is interested in expanding and strengthening ties with those Moldovan people who are friendly to us, based on the principles of mutual respect and non-interference in each other’s domestic affairs." "Hence, the current number of employees of the Russian embassy in Moldova is absolutely justified," the diplomat said in a commentary published on Wednesday.

According to Zakharova, Moscow sees that Chisinau is acting "in line with the Western anti-Russian campaign," adopting a course that will ultimately lead to the destruction of Russia-Moldova ties. "The initiative to reduce the number of personnel at the Russian embassy in Chisinau is in line with this. Its authors have to understand that, in this case, the possibilities for providing consular and other assistance to the Moldovan people would be significantly reduced. However, they are obstinately seeking to implement their plans," the spokeswoman pointed out.

According to her, such a line by the Moldovan government, which ignores the views of its own citizens who are friendly toward Russia, is "provoking a growing alienation among the Moldovan people." "We call on the Moldovan authorities to finally listen to their own citizens and stop taking steps to please the West, which only confuse their own people and spark protest," Zakharova concluded.