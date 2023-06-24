Situation with mutiny not to affect special military operation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The situation with the armed mutiny will not affect the course of the special military operation in any way, it will continue, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"By no means. The special military operation continues, our fighters on the frontline display heroism, they are deflecting the counteroffensive by Ukraine’s armed forces extremely effectively. And the operation will continue," he said, replying to a question on the matter.

On June 23, several audio recordings were posted on the Telegram channel of Wagner PMC founder Yevgeny Prigozhin. He particularly claimed that his forces had come under attack, which he blamed on the country’s military authorities. In this regard, the Federal Security Service (FSB) launched a criminal investigation into calls for armed mutiny. The Russian Defense Ministry slammed the allegations of a strike on the Wagner PMC’s "rear camps" as fake news.