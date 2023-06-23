Russian envoy accuses UN of politicizing aid to Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS, June 23. /TASS/. The UN shows double standards in providing humanitarian aid in Ukraine when it insists on providing humanitarian access to the Russian territory from the territory of Ukraine, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said at a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Ukraine on Friday.

"In practice, the noble statements of UN representatives about the desire to help those in need have not led to any concrete efforts or results. The leadership of the organization has not considered and does not consider any options to deliver aid to the DPR and LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions, except from Kiev by crossing the line of contact," the Russian diplomat said.

"The main reason behind such a stringent policy is in no way humanitarian, but purely political - not to help the victims, but to show that the Kiev regime allegedly maintains control over these territories," he explained.

"Russia, for its part, has repeatedly drawn the attention of UN representatives to the lack of necessary security conditions amid active hostilities, the high risk of sabotage and provocations, and the mined areas that actually make access across the line of contact impossible," Nebenzya went on to say.

"We have repeatedly proposed to consider the option of delivering aid from inside Russia along established routes that have already been used to supply Donbass. All these proposals were rejected by the UN to please Kiev and its Western handlers. Once again we point to double standards and blatant politicization of humanitarian tasks," the UN ambassador summed up.