ALMATY, June 23. /TASS/. The Anglo-Saxons have been freeloading, living off the backs of the rest of the world, and thus perceive efforts by Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member countries to bolster cooperation as a threat, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexey Shevtsov said on Friday.

"It should be clearly understood that efforts by countries in the post-Soviet space to boost their mutual cooperation poses an immediate threat to the neo-colonial ambitions of the Anglo-Saxons, who have been living [as freeloaders] off the backs of the rest of the world," he said, addressing Russia-Kazakhstan security consultations. He pointed to various Anglo-American attempts to exert pressure, use blackmail, stage false flags and dirty tricks, and ignite conflicts as Western practices that both Moscow and Astana are all too familiar with.

Meanwhile, the Russian security official underscored that Russia and Kazakhstan have been standing side by side, jointly countering terrorism, extremism and transnational organized crime, as well as weapons smuggling and drug trafficking and other contemporary challenges and security threats in Central Asia.

"This cooperation will only strengthen and expand for the sake of our countries’ interests," Shevtsov concluded.