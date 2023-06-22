Putin and Qatari Prime Minister to discuss energy cooperation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The situation on the energy markets will be on the agenda of today's talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It mainly involves a very broad and even promising bilateral cooperation between Russia and Qatar. This is interaction in an international format, including through common efforts to stabilize fair prices for energy resources," he said, announcing the agenda of the negotiations.

When asked whether any proposals for a settlement in Ukraine could be discussed at the meeting, Peskov said: "I am not aware of the fact that the guest from Qatar has brought any initiatives."