US dragging feet on Ukrainian conflict, instigating third world war — Russian envoy

WASHINGTON, June 22. /TASS/. Supplying weapons to Ukraine, the US is dragging out bloodshed and instigating a third world war, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday answering a media question.

"It is striking how easily the Americans are wasting money on Ukrainian charges," he said. "The Pentagon can afford ‘overestimating’ the cost of military supplies to Kiev and be out in calculations by several billion dollars," Antonov was quoted as saying by the embassy’s press service.

"Amid unprecedented funds being allocated to buy arms for the Kiev regime, the poorest African, Latin American, Asian countries remain unaddressed. There are places on the planet where people starve to death," the diplomat noted. "Meanwhile, the United States considers it a more relevant task to drag out bloodshed and instigate a third world war due to the West’s de facto participation in the conflict," he added.