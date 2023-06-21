Moscow not to leave calls to kill Russians unpunished — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russia will not let Ukrainian politicians’ calls to kill Russians pass without punishment, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing Wednesday.

She drew attention to claims made by Ukrainian politicians, particularly those calling for the "maximum murder of Russians."

"This rhetoric is futile; Russia will not leave such plans and calls unpunished, as it has said many times before, including by our president at the St. Petersburg forum. Nazi criminals will face the punishment they deserve and they will answer for their crimes," the diplomat noted.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said that Moscow "will punish" Ukrainian politicians for such remarks, adding that "Russians must not be threatened with murder."