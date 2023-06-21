PREVIEW: Putin to discuss mineral resources with Russian government

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with the Russian government on Wednesday to discuss the issue of meeting the Russian economy’s demand for solid commercial minerals, the Kremlin press service has said.

The event will be held in the format of a video conference.

Reports will be delivered by Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko, Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, Nature Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev.

A number of other ongoing matters will also be considered, the Kremlin’s press service added.