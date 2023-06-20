Russia’s CEC ready to receive observers from Venezuela at presidential polls in 2024

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Elections Commission (CEC) welcomes representatives from Venezuela as international observers at the presidential election in Russia in March 2024, CEC member Pavel Andreyev said at a meeting with Venezuelan Ambassador to Russia Jesus Rafael Salazar Velasquez on Tuesday.

"Andreyev recalled that Russia’s CEC and Venezuela’s National Electoral Council have a cooperation agreement and reiterated the Central Election Commission’s readiness to receive Venezuelan representatives as international observers at the Russian presidential election in March 2024," the CEC said.

Andreyev noted that in the current geopolitical conditions, it is a "big common task of the international electoral community" to "defend the principles of electoral sovereignty.".