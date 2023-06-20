Senior diplomats from Russia, Iran, Syria, Turkey discuss resuming Syrian-Turkish ties

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Deputy foreign ministers from Russia, Iran, Syria, and Turkey held consultations in Astana to discuss a roadmap for normalizing Syrian-Turkish relations, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"On June 20, Astana hosted four-party consultations at the level of deputy foreign ministers of Russia, Iran, Syria, and Turkey. Taking part in the consultations were Russian presidential envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, senior advisor to the Iranian foreign minister for special political affairs Ali Asghar Khaji, Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Ayman Susan, and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar. <…> According to the agreements reached at a May 10 meeting between the four countries’ foreign ministers in Moscow, the participants began to discuss elements of the roadmap for the resumption of Syrian-Turkish interstate relations in coordination with the efforts taken by the defense ministries and special services," the ministry said, adding that the sides thanked the Kazakh authorities for their hospitality.