Kiev’s position does not provide 'stable ground for talks', says Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to dialogue and communication on the Ukrainian issue, but Kiev's current position does not provide stable ground for talks, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Putin is open to dialogue, he is open to contacts. A quite productive exchange with the African [peace] delegation took place on Saturday, and this dialogue will continue," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters on Tuesday, commenting on the issue of Moscow’s contacts on the Ukrainian issue after Kiev’s refusal to adhere to the initialed Istanbul agreements.

The other issue on the table, Peskov continued, is "the potential effectiveness of such an exchange." "Taking into account the position that the Ukrainian regime has now taken, and considering the backstory of this position, it is now hardly possible to talk about any stable ground for such eventual talks," the Kremlin spokesman pointed out.