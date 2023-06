SIMFEROPOL, June 20. /TASS/. Electronic warfare systems grounded a Ukrainian drone in the north of Crimea overnight to Tuesday, Crimean Head Sergey Aksyonov said on his Telegram channel.

"At night, electronic warfare systems jammed and grounded an alien unmanned aerial vehicle in northern Crimea. There are no injuries or destruction. I request all to keep calm and trust only verified sources of information," he said.