Russia values Vatican’s balanced position on Ukrainian settlement — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russia values the position of the Vatican and Pope Francis personally on the Ukrainian settlement and supports the idea of a peace dialogue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Monday.

"We support a dialogue on ways of establishing peace. We value the Vatican’s balanced position and the position taken personally by the Pope," he told reporters when asked about a possible visit to Russia by papal peace envoy Cardinal Matteo Zuppi.

Zuppi, who is President of the Italian Episcopal Conference, said earlier that the Vatican’s peace plan for Ukraine envisaged a visit to Moscow. "There is interest and expectation on the part of the Russian government," he said, adding that he would be received by the Russian government and the Russian Orthodox Church.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, said on June 10 that he did not rule out that the papal envoy could meet with Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill. However, in his words, this matter is yet to be discussed with Pope Francis to "understand his intentions."