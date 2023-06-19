Ukrainian shelling of Valuiki in Russia’s Belgorod Region leaves seven people injured

BELGOROD, June 19. /TASS/. Seven people, including a child, were wounded in a Ukrainian shelling attack on the Valuiki District in southwest Russia’s Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on his Telegram channel on Monday.

"The Valuiki District came under shelling by Ukrainian troops. According to preliminary reports, seven people, including a child, were injured in the attack," Gladkov wrote, adding that they have been hospitalized.

"All necessary medical assistance is being given [to them]," he said.

The shelling attack left five residential blocks and four private homes damaged, with windows being broken and the facades scarred. Emergency services are currently working at the scene.