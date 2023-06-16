Ukrainian forces made another unsuccessful attempt at advancing near Kamenskoye — officer

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces made the fourth attempt so far this week to attack the village of Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, but were repelled, the commander of the Storm Z unit, who uses the call sign Ali, told TASS.

"Ukrainian forces attempted a breakthrough on the outskirts of the village of Kamenskoye in the Vasilievsky District of the Zaporozhye Region. Our guys put up a worthy rebuff for the fourth time so far this week. Ukrainian forces retreated to their positions with losses," he said.

He said Russian assault units and artillery helped beat back the attempted Ukrainian breakthrough.